My name is Esther Fried, and my husband is Yisrael.

Our 8-month-old daughter Ruti is suffering from sarcoma in the soft tissue, neck, and chest.

She is our first and only child, our entire world.

Her cancer has metastasized and her life is in immediate danger. We tried to treat it here but unfortunately without success.

The doctors have told us that her only hope is treatment at a hospital in Boston.

Please Help