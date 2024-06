The Hezbollah terrorist organization released a psychological warfare video overnight in which terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to bring destruction upon the State of Israel in the event of a war in Lebanon.

The video included Hebrew and English subtitles for Nasrallah, who spoke in Arabic, as well as images of Israeli landmarks.

"In case an inclusive war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without restraints, without rules, without limits," Nasrallah declared.