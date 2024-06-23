Rafael (Rafi) Edri, a former minister and Knesset member, passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.

Edri was born in Casablanca, Morocco, and was active in the Habonim youth movement there.

Edri served as a member of the Knesset on behalf of the Alignment and the Labor Party between 1981 and 1999. During his time in the Knesset, he served as Deputy Speaker in the 13th and 14th Knessets.

He then served as a minister in the 23rd Israeli government. For two years, he served as a Minister Without Portfolio, and on March 7, 1990, he was appointed Minister of the Environment, a position he held for one week, after which he resigned when the government was toppled.

Known for his ties to his native Morocco, Edri was involved in strengthening ties between Israel and Morocco.

Edri will be laid to rest on Sunday evening at the Herzliya New Cemetery. He is survived by three children, eight grandchildren and a great-grandson.