פרשים על המדרכה במהלך ההפגנה באדיבות המצלם

Thousands of people demonstrated on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday night. The organizers of the protest said it was the largest since October 7.

Hundreds of demonstrators started a protest march towards the Metzudat Ze'ev building on King George Street, where they burned a display in the shape of a house titled "The House is Burning".

פעילות המשטרה במהלך ההפגנה דוברות המשטרה

Later, clashes broke out with the police in which several protesters were arrested. During the demonstration, a police officer was documented forcibly shoving Channel 12 News reporter Yollan Cohen.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in response, "Another evening of the Israel Police losing their tempers. There is no reason for a police officer to act with such violence against any civilian. Certainly not against a female journalist on duty. Where is the police commissioner? Where is the senior command in the field? All boundaries have been crossed. It can't go on like this."

The Israel Police said, "For the last hour, the police have been working to maintain public order on King George Street in Tel Aviv. As part of the evacuation of rioters, Channel 12 News reporter Yollan Cohen, who is on the scene and covering the events on the ground, was pushed away. The Israel Police regrets the incident that took place in the heat of the moment during the evacuation of the axis. The work of the journalists is worthy of appreciation and is important for the coverage of the events; we will work to allow them to carry out their work safely to prevent the recurrence of similar cases in the future."

Channel 12 News said, "We condemn the attack on our reporter, Yollan Cohen, by a police officer during the coverage of the protest this evening in Tel Aviv and demand that the police conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the case."