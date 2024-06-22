הלחימה נמשכת בדרום ובמרכז הרצועה דובר צה"ל

IDF troops continue to operate in the central Gaza Strip, striking and eliminating several armed terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the area. During one of the strikes, the troops identified a number of armed terrorists in the area, and an IAF aircraft then struck and eliminated the terrorists. In another operation, a rocket launch site in the area of the corridor used to launch rockets at IDF troops yesterday was struck by an IDF aircraft.

In addition, IDF troops are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. Over the past day, the troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure in the area and eliminated several armed terrorists in close-quarters encounters.

The troops eliminated a number of terrorists with sniper fire and directed an aircraft that struck and eliminated additional terrorists.

IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck numerous terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including armed terrorists, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure. During one of the strikes, IAF aircraft eliminated a terrorist cell that launched an anti-aircraft missile toward an IDF fighter jet that was operating over the Gaza Strip. No damage was done to the aircraft during the incident. Moreover, the weapons storage facility used by the terrorists to carry out the launch was eliminated in an aerial strike.

In another strike, an IAF aircraft eliminated two Hamas terrorists that were operating in the northern Gaza Strip.