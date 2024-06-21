תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that last night (Thursday), a launch site placed by the Islamic Jihad inside a shelter in the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis was struck by an IAF aircraft. Prior to the strike, various measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians.

"Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip continue to place weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the midst of the civilian population, endangering them and using them as a human shield," the IDF stated.

This past week, an IAF aircraft eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Abu Taha, a drone operator in the Hamas terrorist organization. During the war, Abu Taha carried out numerous attacks against IDF forces.

תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

Furthermore, IDF troops are continuing precise, intelligence-based, operational activity in the Rafah area. The troops are continuing to eliminate terrorists in close-quarters combat.

In addition, while conducting targeted raids, the troops located several tunnel shafts in the area. Moreover, IDF troops located a structure from which anti-tank missile fire was identified and directed an aircraft to strike and destroy the compound.

During IDF operational activity in the central Gaza Strip, a number of terrorists that were identified near the troops were eliminated in a drone strike.

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל

credit: דובר צה"ל