More than 50 synagogues in the state of Florida received bomb threats, WPLG-TV reported, resulting in sweeping searches and precautionary evacuations.

The incidents took place on Tuesday, according to the report.

In Coral Gables, police said they swiftly assessed the threat and determined it lacked credibility.

In Broward County, according to WPLG, authorities said a synagogue in Hollywood was evacuated and there were no injuries or arrests. State officials were also investigating the threat.

In Palm Beach County, meanwhile, a man was arrested in Boca Raton and accused of posting threats on social media. Police said the man, identified as 26-year-old Paul Morris, faced charges of writing threats of mass shootings or terrorism.

Florida, like other states, has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents in since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

In March, a Florida man was sentenced to six months in prison for leaving a threatening voicemail with the World Jewish Congress two weeks after Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

Several weeks earlier, a man was arrested for allegedly beating up an elderly Jewish man who was returning from synagogue because of his religious background in Broward County.