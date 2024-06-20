In the wake of the October 7th attacks, a heartwarming story of faith and connection has emerged from Delaware. Corey Silberglied, a young Delaware native, embarked on a deeply personal journey to honor the memory of Yair Nafusi, a 20-year-old victim, through the daily practice of wrapping Tefillin.

Corey's inspiration stemmed from his high school years in CTeen, (Chabad's Teen Network) the largest Jewish teen network in the world, spanning 62 countries. Guided by Rabbi Motti Flickstein of CTeen Delaware, Corey decided to channel his grief into a meaningful act. He committed to wrapping Tefillin every day, a mitzvah he had cherished during his CTeen years.

"I was absolutely shocked. I simply couldn't believe what I was seeing. This is all so horrible and scary. I want to be able to do something, but what can I do from here in Delaware?" Corey said. Determined to make a difference, he reached out to Rabbi Flickstein to obtain his own pair of Tefillin.

Unbeknownst to Corey, a new initiative had been launched to donate Tefillin in honor of each victim to anyone willing to commit to daily use. When Rabbi Flickstein informed Corey, he was moved by his unwavering dedication. "Without hesitation, he said that he was in," Rabbi Flickstein recounted.

When the Tefillin arrived, Corey took an extraordinary step. He chose to honor Yair Nafusi, a young man his age, by carrying Yair's photo in his Tefillin bag, ensuring that Yair's memory would live on through his daily prayers. The gesture resonated deeply on social media, where Corey's story touched many, including Yair's family.

One comment stood out: "Oh wow, this is amazing. I'm Yair's cousin. I want you to know that his family saw this post and was so moved by the gesture." The message from Sharan Goresh Dahan, Yair's cousin, brought immense comfort to Corey and further solidified the emotional bond between the two families.

Corey's response was heartfelt: "Thank you so much for reaching out. This comment just made my day, week, month, and year. I hope that it brings your family some sense of comfort to know that my Tefillin, which I will wrap every day for the rest of my life, is in honor and memory of Yair."

The connection between Corey and Yair's family has grown stronger, culminating in a powerful meeting. Yair's family expressed their deep appreciation for Corey's commitment, acknowledging the profound significance of his daily practice. "It's amazing how we can connect even if it's between countries," Yair's mother remarked.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Executive Director of Merkos 302, the organization behind CTeen, commented on the inspiring story: "CTeen's mission is to empower Jewish teens to take pride in their heritage and make a positive impact in the world. Corey's dedication to honoring Yair exemplifies the strength of the youth and the profound impact that can be made through even just one good deed."