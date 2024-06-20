US officials have serious concerns that Israel's aerial defense system would not be able to stand up against a large-scale Hezbollah attack if an all-out war were to occur, CNN reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Israeli officials told the US they are planning to shift resources from southern Gaza to northern Israel in preparation for a possible offensive in Lebanon.

“We assess that at least some” Iron Dome batteries “will be overwhelmed,” a senior administration official told the American news outlet.

According to an Israeli official, it would be more likely if Hezbollah conducted a large-scale attack principally using precision-guided weapons, which could be challenging for the system to defend against.

A separate US official confirmed to CNN that in the event of a full-blown war, the support Israel will need most is additional air defense systems and Iron Dome replenishments, which the US would provide.

The IDF declined to comment.