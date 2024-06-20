BG Avi Bluth was promoted to the rank of Major General, in a ceremony held on Thursday at Camp Rabin (The Kirya) in Tel Aviv.

The ceremony was presided over by Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, in the presence of the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, and members of the General Staff Forum, commanders, and MG Bluth’s family. MG Bluth is set to assume the position of IDF Central Command commanding officer in the coming weeks.

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant stated at the ceremony: “In this war, the IDF’s Central Command is tasked with a complex mission - ensuring that Judea and Samaria do not become a central arena. There are enough experienced individuals who know that this may happen."

He noted that "the amount of weapons in Judea and Samaria is an issue that may create challenges at any given time - where in the past a stone was thrown, today a rifle is fired, and where a Molotov cocktail was thrown, powerful explosives are activated."

This creates a complex reality in an area inhabited by millions of people - both Jews and Arabs. As such, the primary mission of the Commanding Officer of the Central Command is fighting terrorism- defending the lives of the residents of Judea and Samaria. We are operating in an environment that requires us to act with the minimum required force and not with the maximum possible force," Gallant added.

Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi stated: "The Commanding Officer of the Central Command is a special position. It requires great understanding and sensitivity. Avi, reaching this position is a result of being a commander who knows how to act, who has a sharp, clear, and deep mind, and the values ​​that have guided you since you were a young commander. Along the way, you set a personal example and educated generations of young commanders with these values - much appreciation and good luck.

"On this occasion, I would like to thank MG Yehuda Fox, for three very challenging years. You led the command in a complex period for the fight against terrorism and you brought security to the citizens of the region.”

MG Avi Bluth addressed the ceremony and committed: "We must do everything to create a good and safe reality for the citizens of the state, and we must also do everything to restore the trust between us and the citizens. I, for my part, am committed to doing my best, with determination, humility, and a sense of mission.

He added: "I carry in my backpack my life experience and everything I have learned. I carry in my heart a prayer for great success for us as a state and as an army, and I am committed to doing everything to be worthy of the trust placed in me. And more than that, to be worthy of the sacrifice of our best sons and daughters in this just war for our freedom. And yes, I have hope for good days and great faith in the people of Israel and in us as a military and as a country."