Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday with families of hostages who have been informed that their loved ones are no longer alive.

Netanyahu told the families: "We are obliged to bring back everyone, all the 120 hostages, the live and dead as one. Even if it's in stages, we won't give up on anyone.

He emphasized: "We will not leave the Gaza Strip until all of the hostages return, and we will not leave until we eliminate Hamas's military and governing capabilities. We do not have the option of giving up; we do not have the option of giving up on victory.

"This is my position. Whoever opposes it should do so openly," he concluded.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and Hostages, Missing and Captives Authority Director Yaron Cohen.

A meeting with additional families of deceased hostages is due to be held this coming Sunday.