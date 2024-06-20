תיעוד של רחפן באמצעותו אותר פיר צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Nahal Brigade Combat Team continues to operate in the Rafah area in precise, intelligence-based targeted operations, led by the 162nd Division.

Over the past few weeks, the soldiers have been carrying out intelligence-based scans and raiding terrorist targets in the area. In one of the scans carried out by the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, the soldiers located large quantities of weapons hidden in wardrobes inside a civilian residence, including grenades, explosives, a launcher and anti-tank missiles, ammunition and arms.

In another scan using a drone, IDF soldiers found a tunnel shaft under a child’s bed. In another room, the soldiers located a passage in the wall that Hamas terrorist operatives had created to pass between residences in crowded neighborhoods..

The brigade's Fire Control Center destroyed terrorist infrastructure in the area, including a weapons storage facility. Secondary explosions were seen after the strike, indicating that large quantities of weapons were being stored there.