תיעוד מהבלאגנים אתמול צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Orian Touito (27), a mother of three from Beit She'an in northern Israel, recounted to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News how Arab women attacked her on Wednesday and broke and stole her cell phone in the city.

"At around 11:30 p.m., I saw a group of Arabs standing under the buildings, yelling to the Jews: 'We'll tear you apart' and throwing stones. In hindsight I understood that the Arabs made noise, the residents asked them to be quiet, and when that didn't help, they called the police. The Arabs were furious, they said: 'Who called the cops? We'll beat you up,'" she recounted.

"I parked the car and noticed a commotion. I called the police and reported that I saw an incident that didn't look good. While I was reporting it, the Arabs began to hit the Jews murderously. I shouted to the police, 'Come, there's a serious fistfight here,'" Touito added.

At that point, she decided to film what was happening. "The moment I began to film, a group of Arab women swarmed me, they hit and pushed me. I didn't give in to them and I filmed those who hit me as well. They knocked off my head covering. After being pushed a few times, my phone was taken by a man and later I found it broken on the floor. I was so frightened. The boys who were there were taken to the hospital and one of them broke their nose.

"Later the police came and I saw that they arrested a few people and attempted to disperse the crowd. I went after that to testify and I saw the Arabs who hit me. I asked the officer to arrest them. The officer replied: "Don't tell me how to do my job, don't ignite things.' I felt distrust in the system, I don't think it will be dealt with. I'm afraid to walk alone in the neighborhood, especially since my husband is on reserve duty and I am with three children. It's scary to go into the neighborhood."

In light of the incident, the Jewish residents of the neighborhood are planning to protest on Thursday. "We'll stand at the Pushkina square and show the enemy whose boss," the organizers wrote.

The police commented: "Upon receiving the report of the incident, officers arrived at the scene and arrested a suspect, after questioning he was released on limited conditions by the court. We will continue to investigate the incident to reach the truth."