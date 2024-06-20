Recent archaeological discoveries in Jerusalem have captured the attention of historians, theologians, and believers alike. Researchers have unearthed an ancient military base that aligns with the Biblical narrative of an angelic intervention that saved Jerusalem from the Assyrian army approximately 2,700 years ago.

This finding may provide compelling evidence of one of the most dramatic stories in the Jewish Tanakh, underscoring the enduring truth of these ancient scriptures.

The Assyrian Empire, under King Sennacherib, was known for its military might and ambition to conquer lands across the Syrian Desert to the Mediterranean Sea. The Bible recounts a miraculous event where an angel of the Lord descended upon the Assyrian camp, killing 185,000 soldiers in a single night, thereby protecting Jerusalem from destruction. This story is detailed in three books of the Tanakh: Isaiah, 2 Kings, and 2 Chronicles.

In 2 Kings 19:35, it is written: "And it came to pass that night, that the angel of the Lord went out and smote in the camp of the Assyrians a hundred fourscore and five thousand; and when they arose early in the morning, behold, they were all dead corpses."

Similar accounts in Isaiah 37:36-38 and 2 Chronicles 32:21 reinforce this miraculous event, highlighting the belief in divine intervention that safeguarded Jerusalem.

The discovery by Israeli researchers includes remnants of a perimeter wall and pottery shards dated to the time of the Assyrian siege. These artifacts suggest that the site may indeed be where the Assyrian forces were encamped before their sudden demise. This not only supports the historical accuracy of the Biblical account but also serves as a powerful testament to the Divine protection promised to Israel.

The Tanakh is clear that Israel is the Promised Land, granted to the People of Israel by the Creator of the heavens and the earth. This land, according to scripture, is a Divine inheritance, and those who bless Israel are blessed, while those who curse Israel are cursed. This principle is evident throughout the Biblical narrative and remains a cornerstone of Jewish faith and identity.

Genesis 12:3 states, "I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you." This covenant between God and Israel underscores the significance of the land and the Divine protection that accompanies it.

The recent archaeological findings not only reinforce the historical veracity of the Tanakh but also remind us of the profound spiritual truths contained within these ancient texts. The angel's intervention 2,700 years ago is more than a story of past glory; it is a testament to the enduring covenant between God and Israel.

As modern Israel faces ongoing challenges and threats, these discoveries serve as a powerful reminder of the Divine promise and protection over the land and its people. The evidence of God's intervention in history strengthens the faith of believers and underscores the importance of upholding the Biblical truth of Israel's Divine right to its land.

Jerry McGlothlinis a writer whose articles and editorials have been featured in prominent newspapers including USA Today, The Chicago Tribune, American Thinker, The Christian Post, and The Washington Times. He has also been the subject of articles in The Washington Post and The New York Times. With 35 years of experience as a talk show booking agent, Jerry has provided expert guests for top television programs like Oprah, The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Tonight Show, and others.

He has worked with notable personalities such as Barbara Walters and Ed McMahon, placing them as guests on a myriad of talk shows.