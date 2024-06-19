Tensions between the Israeli government and the Biden administration are hindering US-Israeli diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions on the Lebanese border and avoid war with Hezbollah, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.

Three Biden administration officials told Axios they are worried that Prime Minister Netanyahu's recent actions, including a video released on Tuesday criticizing the administration, create "daylight" between the two allies. As a result, the officials believe Israel's deterrence power in the region is being eroded, especially in the eyes of Hezbollah and Iran.

One of the officials was quoted saying: "It is hard to fathom how a video like the one Netanyahu released on Tuesday helps with deterrence. There is nothing like telling Hezbollah that the US is withholding weapons from Israel, which is false, to make them feel emboldened."

According to the report, the US President's team was angry and shocked by the video and some US officials said Netanyahu looked "unhinged" in it.

In the video published on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed astonishment at moves from the Biden Administration to hold up munitions shipments to Israel during the war against Hamas.

"When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war," Netanyahu stated.

"But I also said something else, I said it's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel. Israel, America's closest ally, [is] fighting for its life, fighting against Iran and our other common enemies," added.