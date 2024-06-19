Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi visited an aerial defense system on the northern border on Wednesday.

As part of his visit, he took a tour and spoke with soldiers of the Aerial Defense Array, with the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Commanding Officer of the Aerial Defense Array, Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran and commanders of the 'Iron Dome' battalions.

"We are in a state of war for over eight months, and you have defended for over eight months, providing a complex defense. This defense gives a great deal of security to civilians and the IDF, but we are not satisfied with that, we have many more soldiers in the IDF who are engaged in an offensive against Hezbollah," Halevi stated.

He added: "Today we targeted several Hezbollah terrorists, and yesterday Hezbollah released a video showcasing a capability that we knew about, and we are preparing and creating solutions to deal with such capabilities and others that in due course you will see them implemented when needed."

The Chief of Staffed threatened: "We of course have infinitely greater capabilities, of which I think the enemy is only familiar with a few of them and will meet them at the right time.

"Our test is to see that today we defend, tomorrow we win, the day after tomorrow we return the residents to a much safer reality, and with them, we also build and restore and make this beautiful area stronger than it was before the war. Much appreciation to you, keep up the excellent work. Thank you," he concluded.