Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the bipartisan support for Israel and said that he hopes that the munitions issue will be resolved soon.

Also participating in the meeting, for the Israeli side, was Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman, and the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser, Dr. Ophir Falk.

Also participating in the meeting, for the American side, were Members of Congress Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy McBath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson, as well as AIPAC Israel Director Cameron Brown.