IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari admitted on Wednesday that it would be impossible to eliminate Hamas.

"Hamas is an idea," he explained in an interview with Channel 13, "Whoever thinks that it's possible to make it disappear is mistaken. It's the Muslim Brotherhood."

When asked if the Palestinian Authority could replace Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he answered that "the political echelon has to decide. Saying that it's possible to destroy Hamas and to make it disappear is to throw dust into the public's eyes."

Hagari committed that the security forces would eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, "He will make a mistake and it will happen."