Following a situational assessment by the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, and the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, it was determined that as of 6 pm Israel time today (Wednesday), changes will be made to the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines.

As part of the changes, it was decided that in part of the communities near the Gaza Strip, educational activities can be held without restrictions, gatherings will be limited to 1,000 people, and workplaces and essential economic activities can proceed without restriction. However, in a number of communities, restrictions will remain in place for educational activities, gatherings, workplaces, and essential economic activities.

In the areas defined as the 'confrontation line,' further restrictions are in place, including limitations of gatherings outdoors to 30 people and of indoor gatherings to 300 people. In addition, educational and workplace activities are restricted to locations where it is possible to reach a shelter in time.

The announcement reads, "The changes in the Home Front Command's defensive guidelines are intended to ease restrictions on the home front in accordance with the operational situational assessment and will allow the reinforcement of agriculture, economy, and education, alongside the preservation of human life."