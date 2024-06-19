MK Benny Gantz (National Unity) accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of harming Israel's strategic interests with the United States for political gains.

"Our mission is to navigate to true victory: diplomatic, military, economic, and social," Gantz opened his address at the "Tel Aviv-Israel's Future" conference at Tel Aviv University.

"Victory at the end of which, the south and north will grow and develop. Victory in which the hostages will return home. Painfully, some of them did not survive eight months in captivity. Every minute that passes makes their return more urgent."

He added: "We shall not forget April 14th, when Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles, UAVs, and cruise missiles at Israel. The reality in the region is changing - we can not shut our eyes. We must build the strength for the future war for the State of Israel's existence. Our enemies have a clear will to destroy us, we must make sure that they won't have the ability to do so. That will happen only if we look at the long-term and work to be surrounded by more allies in the region, and fewer enemies. It will happen if we manage the war for our future and not a war of political survival. Unfortunately, as we saw yesterday, Netanyahu is missing out on an opportunity to build a regional alliance against Iran, he is harming our strategic ties with the US for political considerations and making fake crises."

With this, he emphasized: "Despite the 'October tragedy,' the State of Israel is the strongest country. But it is in a dangerous place of inner division, which our enemies identified before October 7th. And at this weak point, they began to attack. I say this knowingly. Unbelievably, we've returned to the same situation. Eight months later, we are still digging at open wounds, while we need to concentrate on a victorious blow to our enemies."