Dr. Ayelet Levy Shacar sent a message of encouragement this morning (Wednesday) to her daughter Naama, who is being held hostage in Gaza and is celebrating her 20th birthday today.

"My Naamonet, you are an amazing girl – as the released hostages said about you, and as your friends, brothers and sister say about you," Ayelet addressed her daughter in an interview to Kan News.

Levy Shacar conveyed a message of encouragement: "You are a strong, heroic and determined girl. You were like that from the first moment you were born. I know you can hold on and take care of yourself from the outside and the inside – We are fighting relentlessly for you to come home."

"It will happen, maybe after your birthday, but it will happen. I love you so much," Levy Shacar concluded as her voice choked with tears.