תיעוד התקיפות בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Tuesday night, several Hezbollah terrorists were identified entering a military structure in the area of Yaroun which is used as a weapons storage facility.

Shortly afterward, an IAF aircraft struck the structure where the terrorist operated. In parallel, Hezbollah terror infrastructure was struck in the area of Baraachit overnight.

On Wednesday morning, following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel at 7:34 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, a UAV crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel and fell in the area of Metula. No injuries were reported.

Following the sirens that sounded at 7:58, no crossing was identified into Israeli territory and the incident has concluded.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target adjacent to Sde Eliezer in northern Israel. Sirens sounded in the area according to protocol.