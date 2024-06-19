For the first time since November 2023, sirens sounded in the Eshkol region near the Gaza border, warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration.

Sirens sounded in Holit, Nir Yitzhak, and Sufa.

An IDF spokesman confirmed: "Following the sirens that sounded regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in communities near the Gaza Strip, a suspicious aerial target crossed a short while ago from the Gaza Strip and fell in the area of communities near the Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported and the incident was concluded."

The Eshkol Regional Council said: "This morning at 6:10a.m. alerts sounded in a number of communities in the Council, warning of hostile aircraft infiltration following the identification of a craft nearing our territory."

"The IAF's defense system neutralized the aircraft and it crashed along the border. No one was injured and no damage was caused."