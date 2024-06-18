Sources in Gaza say that Hamas was prepared for the Israeli plan to disband all battalions of its military arm and therefore prepared its own plan, which is based on two battalions that will be a governing force in Gaza after the war, Kan News reported.

According to the report, one battalion in Deir al-Balah and one in Khan Yunis were instructed not to participate in the fighting, as much as possible, to maintain their abilities to be a reserve force for future security control over Gaza.

It was also reported that the battalion in Khan Yunis moved to Rafah during the maneuver in the city to avoid being harmed in the fighting. The battalion's operatives went south under civilian cover and assimilated into the population.

With the end of the maneuver in Khan Yunis and the beginning of the operation in Rafah – they returned to the north of the city.