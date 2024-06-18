A Jewish-owned bagel shop in Miami was defaced over the weekend with anti-Israel graffiti.

According to NBC6South Florida, Holy Bagels on Northwest 1st Street was spray painted with the words "Free Palestine" and "Stop Genocide." In addition, the suspect, who was caught on surveillance camera tore down a "Stand with Israel" banner that was displayed in front of the store.

Josh Nodel, the owner of the shop, told the local station that he was devastated by the attack. "We've been targeted because of hate because they know we are Jewish, we are supporters of Israel," he added.

In the face of the hateful act, the Nodel received some strong support from none other than Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Federal Judge Roy Altman, who came to help clean up the vandalism.

"My grandparents went through the 1940s in Europe, and this is how it started, spray painting Jewish businesses, we will not allow antisemites to silence us here, to convince us that the West is broken or bad," Judge Altman told NBC6.

"I think this is meant to scare people, to try to give the impression that we don’t control our city, that our city can be overrun by acts of illegality and hate and that’s not acceptable to us," Mayor Suarez added.