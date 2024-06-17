The word “barbarian” originated in ancient Greece, and was initially used to describe all non-Greek-speaking peoples, including Persians, Egyptians, Medes and Phoenicians.

It was the ancient Romans, who by the original definition were barbarians themselves, who first transformed the use of the term. Late in the Roman Empire, the word “barbarian” came to refer to all foreigners who lacked Greek and Roman traditions, especially the various tribes and armies putting pressure on Rome’s borders.

Later scholars would expand on this use of the word when writing about attacks on cultures considered “civilizations” (be it ancient China or ancient Rome) by external enemies who don’t share that civilization’s traditions or structure.

Today, the adjective “barbaric” is most commonly used to describe an act that is either brutal or cruel to the point of savagery or primitive and uncivilized (or all of the above) while a “barbarian” is a person who commits such acts or displays such characteristics.

So who is a BARBARIAN, today?

IS A BARBARIAN someone whose god calls for your death just because you are Jewish?

The Hadith:

‘You will fight against the Jews and you will gain victory over them. The stones will saying: ‘Oh slave of Allah! there is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him’

"It was reported that Ibn ‘Umar (may Allah be pleased with them both) said: “I heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) saying: ‘You (i.e. Muslims) will fight against the Jews and you will gain victory over them. The stones will (betray them) saying: ‘O ‘Abdullah (i.e. slave of Allah)! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him.’ 1 This Hadith was reported by Al-Bukhari.

It was also reported on the authority of Ibn ‘Umar (may Allah be pleased with them both) that the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) said: “The Jews will fight against you and you will gain victory over them, till the stone says: ‘O Muslim! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so kill him.’” 2 This Hadith was reported by Ahmad and Al-Tirmidhy who said that it is a Hasan, Sahih Hadith.

Ibn ‘Umar (may Allah be pleased with them both) said that he heard the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) saying: “The Antichrist will pass by this salty barren area i.e. Madinah, in a passage of a canal. Most of those who will come out to him will be women so that a man will return to his intimate wife, mother, daughter, sister or aunt to tie them up for fear that they might go out to him. Then, Allah will afflict him with Muslims who kill him and his followers and the Jews will hide behind a tree or a rock and the rock or the tree will say to the Muslim: There is a Jew behind me, come and kill him!” 3 This Hadith was reported by Ahmad in his Musnad.

Or Christian?

WATCH

Since 2000, 62,000 Christians in Nigeria have been murdered in a genocide perpetrated by Islamist jihadist groups including Boko Haram, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and Fulani militias. The International Committee for Nigeria refers to this genocide as the “Silent Slaughter.”

IS A BARBARIAN someone who hears about the Twin Towers being attacked and then dances in the street?

WATCH

Or hands out candies and celebrates with fireworks when they hear about the deaths of Jews?

Or in New York, celebrate Hamas’s massive deadly terror attack against Israel,

Several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in Times Square, waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Resistance is justified,” “Globalize the intifada,” and “Smash the settler Zionist state.”

IS A BARBARIAN someone who invades your community, head, face and eyes all covered, as they walk in unison along a quiet residential Toronto street, while chanting anti-Israel and anti-Jewish slogans and calling you baby killers?

WATCH

IS A BARBARIAN someone who leads her children into a Jewish neighbourhood carrying Swastikas?

WATCH

IS A BARBARIAN someone who decapitates someone for being Jewish?

In a note on the Boston Phoenix web site, the paper’s publisher calls the Pearl video “the single most gruesome, horrible, despicable, and horrifying thing I’ve ever seen.” But the beheading of Daniel Pearl is different. It conveys with a force no words can match the undiluted malignancy, the sheer evil, of the enemy we are fighting. Yes, it is a horror. Yes, it is barbaric. But we are at war with barbarians, and what they did to Pearl, they would gladly do to any one of us. This is no time to be covering our eyes.

And the butchers stated in their three minute video:

“And if our demands are not met, this scene shall be repeated again and again.”

IS A BARBARIAN someone who murders journalists for their views?

Remember Charlie Hebdo?

Muslims were upset because the magazine portrayed the Prophet Mohamed in a negative light. He was wearing a turban in the shape of a bomb.

Witnesses said they had heard the gunmen shouting “We have avenged the Prophet Muhammad” and “God is Great” in Arabic while calling out the names of the journalists.

IS A BARBARIAN someone who enslaves women and children or burns them alive?

Mosul, Iraq: ISIS terrorists executed 19 Yazidi girls who refused to be sex slaves by burning them alive inside iron cages Thousands of Yazidi women were taken captive when Isis seized control of Sinjar, in north western Iraq, in August 2014.

When you read the stories about the treatment of the Yazidis, sounds just like the treatment of the Jews by Gazans.

IS A BARBARIAN someone who puts a living baby into an oven?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who executes, decapitates, dismembers, shoots and ties up families and burns them alive.

Charred

IS A BARBARIAN someone who calls home excited about killing ten people?

The unidentified caller said he was using the phone of a Jewish woman he had killed, along with her husband and eight others, and that his parents should be proud of him.

“Your son killed Jews,” he said in the three-minute recording, which the Israeli military said was played for the United Nations Security Council.

“Mom, your son is a hero.”

And why not? Was he not taught from a very young age to kill Jews?

WATCH

IS A BARBARIAN someone who murders the mother and kidnaps Jewish children from their home?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who makes women wear this?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who stones a woman to death

Some countries have in recent years endorsed stoning as a punishment — Iran, Sudan and Nigeria, for example. Nigeria and Sudan, which both have Islamic law as a component of their justice system, have prescribed stoning as punishment for adultery and homosexuality in the last two years.

Hibatullah Akhundzada said

“You may call it a violation of women’s rights when we publicly stone or flog them for committing adultery because they conflict with your democratic principles,” said the Taliban chief. “Just as you claim to be striving for the freedom of entire humanity, so do I. I represent Allah, and you represent Satan.”

IS A BARBARIAN someone who beheads an adulterer?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who throws gay people off a roof, for being gay, with hands tied behind their back and eyes blindfolded?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who teaches their children how to murder people for being Jewish?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who murders women they believe are Jewish?

“After being brutally stabbed multiple times and left for dead, and with her friend murdered beside her, Kay Wilson somehow managed to rise to her feet and stagger, gagged, bound, barefoot and bleeding profusely, over a mile through a forest, hoping only that she would die in a place where her body would be found. Instead, she survived.”

IS A BARBARIAN someone IN CANADA (Montreal, Quebec) who teaches their children to hate Jews?

S A BARBARIAN a political leader who teaches children to hate?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who lures children to their death with balloons?

What child could resist a bunch of balloons floating overhead? So these people attached bombs to these balloons hoping they would land near a Jewish child in Israel and that the child, being a child, would run to the balloons, full of joy.

And be blown to bits.

IS A BARBARIAN someone, walking the streets of London, calling for the death of Jews?

WATCH

IS A BARBARIAN someone who calls for Zionists to leave a NY subway?

IS A BARBARIAN someone who tortures, rapes, and beats a woman, breaking her legs, before shooting her in the head and dragging her around the streets half-naked?

WATCH

There was a time when Barbarians had to force their way into a country. Not anymore. Now we invite them into our homes in the name of Tolerance, Inclusion, Accommodation and Political Correctness.

And then we are surprised when they rise up to destroy us.