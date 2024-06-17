As tension escalates in the North, security forces, hospitals, and first responders are equipping themselves in case of an attack. Rabbi Meir Barel, the Commander of Special Operations of Rescue Unit 360, announced that 400 volunteers are currently positioned in the North, to ensure casualties of battle receive immediate and dignified burials.

With imminent danger in the North, Rabbi Barel declared, “We want to be ready for the war front in the North, ready and prepared, unlike the situation on October 7th.” Unit 360 volunteers spent weeks after October 7, combing beaches and rural areas in the South and venturing into burned kibbutzim to collect and identify body parts of those tragically murdered.

Families waited in agony for weeks until the bodies of the family members were located and identified, and should an attack occur in the North, Rabbi Barel is determined to prevent that.

DONATE HERE TO ARM ISRAEL’S FIRST RESPONDERS

Although the volunteers are available, they lack security vests and helmets, which prevents them from rescuing bodies in areas under direct fire. In an urgent video message to the public, Rabbi Meir Barel requested help in securing gear for the volunteers.

Each volunteer needs a set that includes a bulletproof vest, ceramic helmet, and tactical vest, amongst other supplies, costing a total of $1000. With Israel under attack, the first responders must be ready and equipped. Readers can take part in equipping Israel’s first responders in case of an attack, by donating on the Unit 360’s campaign page. If enough funds aren’t raised, victims of attacks will be unable to get a Kosher and dignified burial.

DONATE HERE TO ARM ISRAEL’S FIRST RESPONDERS