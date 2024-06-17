Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant met with a bipartisan delegation of US members of Congress, in coordination with the American Israel Education Foundation.

Minister Gallant provided the delegation with a situation assessment of operational and strategic developments on Israel’s southern and northern borders as Israel continues to pursue its goals in the war against the Hamas terrorist organization and defends its citizens from daily attacks by Hezbollah.

Minister Gallant met with Representatives Steny Hoyer, Greg Landsman, Steve Cohen, Jake Ellzey, Randy Feenstra, Glenn Ivey, Lucy McBath, Frank Pallone, and Joe Wilson.

“Israel is engaged in a war against Iranian proxies – a war on Western civilization. US support in all its forms is critical not only to Israel’s victory but also to the deterrence of our common enemies across the world,” Gallant told the delegation.