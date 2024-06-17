It has been cleared for publication that in a joint operation by the ISA and the Coastal District Police, officers arrested a minor from the village of 'Ara in northern Israel near Haifa, on suspicion of joining the Islamic State terror organization.

The minor allegedly intended to commit terror attacks in Israel and abroad by joining the organization's ranks in Somalia.

As part of the joint investigation, the police and ISA found that the suspect planned to leave for Somalia and join the Islamic State. Before his arrest, the teen took several actions to execute his plans, including writing a will, collecting funds, receiving a foreign passport, and even contacting hostile elements through the internet.

On Monday, he was indicted on serious security-related charges.