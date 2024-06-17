Thousands of Gerrer Chassidim on Sunday attended the funeral of Rebbetzin Tzipora Alter, wife of the previous Gerrer Rebbe.

Her funeral procession left Bnei Brak from the home of her son Rabbi Yitzhak David Alter, where she had lived in her last years.

The eulogy was held near her home by her eldest son, Rabbi Yaakov Meir Alter, who read the verses of the Psalm “Eshet Chayil,” praising his mother. He also told how she took off her own jewelry and gave it to a bride on her wedding day, and how she used to go to hospitals and make new mothers happy.

The funeral procession continued to Jerusalem where many of the Gerrer Rebbe’s followers joined.

During the funeral, eulogies were delivered by Rabbi Yitzhak David, who praised her for her charitable and special qualities.

"See what special faith she had in God, that even in times of trouble and pain, such as when she experienced a terrible tragedy when her son, Rabbi Aryeh, died in an accident, and another son passed away at a young age, she accepted suffering in peace and serenity, and did not complain even though she was sick and in pain from a long and continuous illness over the past decade," he eulogized.

The funeral procession then reached the Pnei Menachem Yeshiva, headed by her son, Rabbi Shaul Alter.

Rabbi Alter mentioned the education she gave her sons. "She inspired each of her children in their own way, with her wisdom and intelligence," he said.

After the funeral procession, Rebbetzin Alter was buried in the Sanhedria cemetery in Jerusalem.