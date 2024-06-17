Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took to social media where he urged Hajj pilgrims to disassociate from the US and Israel.

“This renunciation of the Zionist regime and its supporters, in particular the government of the United States of America, must be demonstrated in the words and actions of nations and governments, and it must impede the actions of the murderers,” he wrote in one post.

The Supreme Leader also stressed the need for the dissociation to become a worldwide movement among Muslims.

“The ironclad resistance of Palestine and the patient, oppressed people of Gaza – whose remarkable patience and resistance have earned them admiration and respect globally – must be fully supported in every way,” Khamenei wrote.

Calling Israel a “ruthless Zionist regime” and “the embodiment of cruelty”, Khamanei wrote that there is no room for tolerance in any individual, government or Muslim denomination for the “tragedies in Gaza.”

“It is the duty of all of us…to stand against this evil scheme of the US and the Zionist regime,” he added.

The Iranian Supreme Leader, who often threatens Israel , has several times taken to social media since the start of the war in Gaza, where he has posted in Hebrew and continued to threaten the Jewish state.

Khamenei posted in Hebrew in April, after an air strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals, and which was blamed on Israel.

“With God's help we will make the Zionists regret their crime of aggression against the Iranian consulate in Damascus,” he wrote at the time.

Later, after Iran retaliated for the strike in Damascus by launching hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel, Khamenei again posted in Hebrew.

“Holy Al-Quds will be in the hands of the Muslims, and the Muslim world will celebrate the liberation of Palestine,” he wrote in Hebrew, alongside footage of Iranian missiles being intercepted over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir responded, "Are you talking about the same holy Al-Quds that you wanted to shell yesterday and the Israeli defense prevented you from doing so?"