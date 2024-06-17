The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, published a short video on the occasion of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, in which it provided a message about what it termed "the continuation of the Jihad for the liberation of Palestine".

The video includes footage of actions carried out by terrorists from the Al-Qassam Brigades against IDF soldiers.

It ends with a message about "the departure of large fighting forces for the conquest of Jerusalem from the hands of Israel".

Abu Obaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said that "the quality operations against IDF troops in Rafah will continue," adding they illustrate "the failure of the IDF in dealing with Hamas."

"We will continue the painful attacks on the enemy wherever he is, and the occupation army will find nothing but death traps everywhere in our country," he added.