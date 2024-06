The IDF announced on Sunday evening that First Sergeant Tzur Abraham, 22, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut, fell in the southern Gaza Strip.

Abraham was a soldier from the 934th Patrol Battalion, Nahal Brigade.

During the incident in which First Sergeant Tzur Abraham fell, a combat officer who serves as a field investigator in Unit 504 was severely wounded.

The officer who was injured was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been informed.