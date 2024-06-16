Channel 12 correspondent in northern Israel Guy Varon, expressed distaste for the diplomatic and defense echelons' conduct in not striking Lebanon in consideration for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

"You can't not pay attention to the fact that because of the Eid al-Adha, Hezbollah has not shot since yesterday. Israel is participating in the game, and we too are not shooting or attacking," Varon stated.

He criticized the conduct: "We need to restore the feeling of security, the nature, and the homes of the residents, but that's not happening. The fact that Israel participates and Lebanon is dictating the pace of the engagements is a tough feeling today.

"The residents wonder why on the holiday of Shavuot Hezbollah shot like crazy and now there's silence," Varon concluded.