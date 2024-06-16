International courts of the United Nations, based in Europe, are no different than the antisemitic courts in Europe's history.





Picking on Jews by biased and antisemitic courts is nothing new in modern history as one delves deeper into the way European courts, judiciaries, legal systems and tribunals handle cases of Jewish victims who are accused of so-called crimes and transgressions they did not commit. There are notorious and historic precedents of European courts using their vaunted apparatus and legerdemain to perform "conjuring tricks" to falsely accuse, prosecute and condemn Jews. For well over one hundred years courts in European countries have been shown to be the bearers of miscarriages of justice.

As examples, this was the case in the Dreyfus trial (1894) in France, the Beilus trial (1913) in Russia and the Nuremberg Laws (1935) in Germany. Now, also coming from Europe from The Hague in Holland are accusations against the Jewish state of Israel and its leaders at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and at the International Criminal Court (ICC) bringing to a global and international level the trials and accusations and antisemitism that Jews used to face in countries during modern history.

Individually and collectively Jews have frequently been falsely accused of crimes against their non-Jewish neighbors that they did not commit.

Often, the accusations by gentile nations against Jews have risen to the level of slanders and blood libels going back to the times when Christians would falsely accuse Jews of killing Christian babies and using their blood to bake Matzos for Passover. Now the two headed international judicial monster of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court are doing the same thing by accusing Israel and its leaders of things like genocide, killing Arab babies in Gaza, crimes against humanity and war crimes for the "sin" of Israel defending itself against the murderous attacks of the Arab Islamic fundamentalist Hamas terrorist organization.

Both courts, based in The Hague, The Netherlands (aka Holland), have their roots in the United Nations. The ICJ is an official organ of the United Nations and the ICC was formed by acts of the United Nations. T he election of the first members of the ICJ took place in February 1946 at the First Session of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council. The ICJ hears disputes between states.

The UN General Assembly started the Committee on the Establishment of an International Criminal Court in 1995 and the General Assembly convened a conference in Rome in 1998 finalizing the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court that was adopted at the UN General assembly by a vote of 120 to 7, with 21 countries abstaining. At the time Israel voted against the treaty. The ICC began operations in July 2002 with jurisdiction for genocide , crimes against humanity , war crimes and the crime of aggression. (Sourced and condensed from Wikipedia).





What is interesting is that for a very long time in history most nations did not have court systems or judiciaries that actually existed or that were fair dispensers of justice. The legal systems of European countries were connected to the church, and that did not augur well for Jews either. The most notorious example is the auto-da-fé instituted by the Roman Catholic Church to investigate, prosecute, punish, torture and put to death heretics, used against the Jews of Spain before and after their expulsion from Spain in 1492. However in modern times, most notably with the establishment of the United States in 1776, its court system was made into one of three branches of government.

For most of history, most Western countries were absolute monarchies tied to their churches but as democratic rule began to seep into Western nations they established courts, judiciaries and legal systems separate from the churches to protect the various rights of their citizens against each other and against the state, or as frequently happened, to impose the laws that the state issued and promulgated.





One would think and hope that court systems in Western countries would help to protect the rights of persecuted minorities such as the Jewish People who were scattered all over Europe and quite often suffered from unfair decrees and accusations. However, as one looks at the history of Europe where the largest population of Jews lived until most Jews were murdered during the Holocaust by the Nazi masters of most of Europe during the Second World War (1939-1945), one sees that the official courts and legal systems that existed in major European countries bought into the stereotypes, prejudices and lies against Jews and prosecuted, via their courts and laws, innocent Jewish members of their societies.





Miscarriage of justice in France during the Dreyfus Case: Accusing Jews of being traitors





The following is sourced and condensed from the Wikipedia article "Dreyfus affair":



