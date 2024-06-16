The Dreyfus affair was a political scandal that divided the Third French Republic from 1894 until its resolution in 1906. The scandal began in December 1894 when Captain Alfred Dreyfus (1859–1935) a 35-year-old Alsatian French artillery officer of Jewish descent, was convicted of treason for communicating French military secrets to the German Embassy in Paris. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
In 1896, evidence came to light which identified the real culprit as a French Army Major named Esterhazy. High-ranking military officials suppressed the new evidence, and a military court unanimously acquitted Esterhazy after a trial lasting only two days. The Army laid additional charges against Dreyfus, based on forged documents. Subsequently, writer Émile Zola's open letter J'Accuse...! in the newspaper L'Aurore stoked a growing movement of political support for Dreyfus, putting pressure on the government to reopen the case. In 1899, Dreyfus was returned to France for another trial. The intense political and judicial scandal that ensued divided French society. The new trial resulted in another conviction and a 10-year sentence, but Dreyfus was pardoned and released. In 1906, Dreyfus was exonerated.
The Dreyfus affair came to symbolise modern injustice in the Francophone world; it remains one of the most notable examples of a complex miscarriage of justice and antisemitism. The affair divided France into pro-republican, anticlerical Dreyfusards and pro-Army, mostly Catholic anti-Dreyfusards, embittering French politics and encouraging radicalisation. The social context was marked by the rise of nationalism and antisemitism.
Hatred of Jews was now public and violent. Jews in metropolitan France in 1895 numbered about 80,000 (40,000 in Paris alone), who were highly integrated into society; an additional 45,000 Jews lived in Algeria, a French colony. Antisemitism circulated by La Libre Parole, as well as by L'Éclair, Le Petit Journal, La Patrie, L'Intransigeant and La Croix, drew on antisemitic roots in certain Catholic circles.
Publications remarking on the Dreyfus affair often reinforced antisemitic sentiments, language and imagery. Antisemitic disturbances and riots broke out in 1898 in cities across Metropolitan France, mostly in January and February. Antisemitic riots predated the Dreyfus affair, and were almost a tradition in the East, which the Alsatian people observed upon the outbreak of any revolution in France. But the 1898 disturbances were much more widespread. There were three waves of unrest in 55 localities. These waves and other incidents totaled 69 riots or disturbances across the country. Additionally, riots took place in Algeria from 18–25 January. Demonstrators at these disturbances threw stones, chanted slogans, attacked Jewish property and sometimes Jewish people, and resisted police efforts to stop them.
The shock of the Dreyfus affair also affected the Zionist movement which found fertile ground for its emergence.
The Austro-Hungarian journalist Theodor Herzl appeared profoundly moved by the Dreyfus affair, which followed his debut as a correspondent for the Neue Freie Presse of Vienna and was present at the degradation of Dreyfus in 1895. The catalyst for Herzl's 'conversion' is usually seen as the Dreyfus affair, which made him realise the impossibility of Jewish existence in Europe. Before the wave of antisemitism that accompanied the degradation, Herzl was convinced of the need to resolve the "Jewish question", which became an "obsession" for him. In Der Judenstaat (State of the Jews), he considered that:
"If France – bastion of emancipation, progress and universal socialism – can get caught up in a maelstrom of antisemitism and let the Parisian crowd chant 'Kill the Jews!' Where can they be safe once again – if not in their own country? Assimilation does not solve the problem because the Gentile world will not allow it as the Dreyfus affair has so clearly demonstrated."
Herzl's shock was great, for, having lived his youth in Austria, an antisemitic country, he chose to live in France for its humanist image, which made it appear a shelter from extremist excess. He had originally been a fanatic supporter for assimilation of Jews into European Gentile society. The Dreyfus affair shook Herzl's view on the world, and he became completely enveloped in a tiny movement calling for the restoration of a Jewish State within the biblical homeland in the Land of Israel. Herzl quickly took charge in leading the movement.
In 1897 he organized the First Zionist Congress in Basel and is considered the "inventor" of Zionism as a real political movement". Theodor Herzl wrote in his diary in 1897:
"Were I to sum up the Basel Congress in a word – which I shall guard against pronouncing publicly – it would be this: At Basel I founded the Jewish State. If I said this out loud today, I would be answered by universal laughter. Perhaps in five years, and certainly in fifty, everyone will recognize this."
The Dreyfus affair also marked a turning point in the lives of many Jews from Western and Central Europe, as the pogroms of 1881–1882 had done for the Jews of Eastern Europe, as many Jews had believed that they were Frenchmen first. Yet Jews, despite the state-sanctioned efforts of the emancipation movement, were never truly accepted into society and were often deemed aliens and outsiders, even when they showed extreme devotion by fighting courageously in the wars of their respective countries.
Miscarriage of justice in Russia during the Beilis Case: Accusing Jews of blood libels
The following is sourced and condensed from the Wikipedia article "Menahem Mendel Beilis":
Menahem Mendel Beilis (1874–1934) was a Russian Jew accused of ritual murder in Kiev in the Russian Empire in a notorious 1913 trial, known as the "Beilis trial" or the "Beilis affair". Although Beilis was eventually acquitted after a lengthy process, the legal process sparked international criticism of antisemitism in the Russian Empire. Beilis was an ex-soldier and the father of five children. He was employed as a superintendent at the Zaitsev brick factory in Kiev. On March 12, 1911, a 13-year-old boy named Andriy Yushchinskyi disappeared on his way to school. Eight days later, his mutilated body was discovered in a cave near the Zaitsev brick factory. Beilis was arrested on July 21, 1911, after a lamplighter testified that the boy had been kidnapped by a Jew. A report submitted to Tsar Nicholas II by the judiciary named Beilis as the murderer.
Beilis spent over two years in prison awaiting trial. Meanwhile, an antisemitic campaign was launched in the Russian press against the Jewish community, with accusations of ritual murder. They eventually found the real killers: A gang of gentile criminals - Rudzinsky, Singayevsky, Latyshev, Cheberyak.
The Beilis trial took place in Kiev from September 25 through October 28, 1913. The prosecution was composed of the government's best lawyers. Professor Sikorsky of Kiev State University (father of Igor Sikorsky), a medical psychologist, testified as an expert witness for the prosecution that in his opinion it was a case of ritual murder.
Beilis was represented by the most able attorneys of the Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Kiev bars. Two prominent Russian professors spoke on behalf of the defense in praise of Jewish values and exposed the falsehood of the accusations, while Aleksandr Glagolev, philosopher and professor of the Kiev Theological Academy of the Orthodox Christian, affirmed that "the Law of Moses forbids spilling human blood and using any blood in general in food." The well-known and respected Rabbi of Moscow, Rabbi Yaakov Mazeh, delivered a long, detailed speech quoting passages from the Torah, the Talmud and many other books to conclusively debunk the testimony of the "experts" brought forth by the prosecution.
The Beilis trial was followed worldwide and the antisemitic policies of the Russian Empire were severely criticized.
Due to his great fame, Beilis could have become wealthy through commercial appearances. Spurning all such offers, he and his family left Russia for a farm purchased by Baron Rothschild in Palestine, then a province of the Ottoman Empire. Beilis had difficulty making ends meet but he remained. When friends and well-wishers pleaded with him to go to America, he would respond: “Before, in Russia, when the word ‘Palestine’ conjured up a waste and barren land, even then I chose to come here in preference to other countries. How much more, then, would I insist on staying here, after I have come to love the land!”
When Beilis's financial situation became desperate, he finally gave in. In 1921 he settled in the United States where in 1925 he self-published an account of his experiences titled The Story of My Sufferings. Originally published in Yiddish the book was later translated into English and also Russian. Beilis died in New York in 1934.
Miscarriage of justice in Germany during the Nuremberg Laws: Accusing Jews of being subhuman
The following is sourced and condensed from the Wikipedia article "Nuremberg Laws":
The Nuremberg Laws were antisemitic and racist laws that were enacted in Nazi Germany on 15 September 1935, at a special meeting of the Reichstag convened during the annual Nuremberg Rally of the Nazi Party. The two laws were the Law for the Protection of German Blood and German Honour, which forbade marriages and extramarital intercourse between Jews and Germans and the employment of German females under 45 in Jewish households; and the Reich Citizenship Law, which declared that only those of German or related blood were eligible to be Reich citizens. The remainder were classed as state subjects without any citizenship rights. A supplementary decree outlining the definition of who was Jewish was passed on 14 November, and the Reich Citizenship Law officially came into force on that date.
Out of foreign policy concerns, prosecutions under the two laws did not commence until after the 1936 Summer Olympics, held in Berlin. After Hitler rose to power in 1933, the Nazis began to implement antisemitic policies. The Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service, passed on 7 April, excluded so-called non-Aryans from the legal profession, the civil service, and from teaching in secondary schools and universities. Books considered un-German, including those by Jewish authors, were destroyed in a nationwide book burning on 10 May. Jewish citizens were harassed and subjected to violent attacks. They were actively suppressed, stripped of their citizenship and civil rights, and eventually completely removed from German society.
The Nuremberg Laws had a crippling economic and social impact on the Jewish community. Persons convicted of violating the marriage laws were imprisoned, and (subsequent to 8 March 1938) upon completing their sentences were re-arrested by the Gestapo and sent to Nazi concentration camps. Non-Jews gradually stopped socialising with Jews or shopping in Jewish-owned stores, many of which closed due to a lack of customers. As Jews were no longer permitted to work in the civil service or government-regulated professions such as medicine and education, many middle-class business owners and professionals were forced to take menial employment. Emigration was problematic, as Jews were required to remit up to 90% of their wealth as a tax upon leaving the country. By 1938 it was almost impossible for potential Jewish emigrants to find a country willing to take them. Mass deportation schemes such as the Madagascar Plan proved to be impossible for the Nazis to carry out, and starting in mid-1941, the German government started mass exterminations of European Jews.
For the most part, Germans accepted the Nuremberg Laws, partly because Nazi propaganda had successfully swayed public opinion towards the general belief that Jews were a separate race, but also because to oppose the regime meant leaving oneself open to harassment or arrest by the Gestapo. Although a stated goal of the Nazis was that all Jews should leave the country, emigration was problematic, as Jews were required to remit up to 90 per cent of their wealth as a tax upon leaving the country. Anyone caught transferring their money overseas was sentenced to lengthy terms in prison as "economic saboteurs". An exception was money sent to Palestine under the terms of the Haavara Agreement, whereby Jews could transfer some of their assets and emigrate to that country. Around 52,000 Jews emigrated to Palestine under the terms of this agreement between 1933 and 1939.
By the start of the Second World War in 1939, around 250,000 of Germany's 437,000 Jews had emigrated to the United States, Palestine, Great Britain, and other countries. By 1938 it was becoming almost impossible for potential Jewish emigrants to find a country that would take them. After the 1936–39 Arab revolt, the British were disinclined to accept any more Jews into Palestine for fear it would further destabilise the region. Nationalistic and xenophobic people in other countries pressured their governments not to accept waves of Jewish immigrants, especially poverty-stricken ones. The Madagascar Plan, a proposed mass deportation of European Jews to Madagascar, proved to be impossible to carry out. Starting in mid-1941, the German government began resorting to mass exterminations of European Jews. The total number of Jews murdered during the resulting Holocaust is estimated at 6 million people.
Conclusion: The more things change, the more they stay the same
In the eyes of the non-Jews, the Jews can never win. This is true in all fields because antisemitism is a universal disease that will only be "cured" and eradicated with the coming of the true Jewish Messiah who will finally place the world under the banner of God, the Holy One Blessed Be He, and his Torah. No matter what they do and no matter which way they turn and no matter the places and circumstances Jews find themselves in, they are always falsely accused of things they did not do.
In the case of the non-Jewish legal systems of modern times it has been no different. In the cases of Dreyfus in France and Beilis in Russia, the legal systems of those countries nominally targeted individual Jews but the true targets were the large numbers of Jews living in Western and Eastern Europe. Dreyfus was falsely accused of being a traitor to France, of spying for Germany, while Beilis was falsely accused of murdering a Christian boy in a classical blood libel. In turn, aided by much of the local press of the time in France and Russia it riled up the masses of non-Jews to heights of antisemitism, Jew-hatred, and violence and the degradation of the Jewish minorities in those countries. This was a horrible abuse of legal systems for one purpose only: Get the Jews and hit them hard where it hurts.
Nazi Germany took this judicial tyranny against the German Jews a step further by targeting not individual Jews but rather getting at them as a collective group. With the virtual stroke of a pen the laws of Germany were sharpened into a knife aimed at all the Jews of Germany. The Nuremberg Laws were worse than the Roman Catholic Church's auto-da-fé against the Jews of Spain because in Spain a Jew could still "save" himself by claiming to be a Christian while the Jews of Germany were not afforded such a device to escape their fate as untermenschen (subhumans) that no claim of becoming a Christian would ever save them.
Now comes Jew-hatred on an international global colossal legal scale when the nations of the world, via the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, accuse the Jewish state of Israel of "genocide", "crimes against humanity" and "war crimes" in Gaza because the Israelis have the temerity to fight back against the barbarous attacks by the Arab radical Islamic fanatics of Hamas and try to root out all the terrorists in Gaza who were responsible for the massacre, murdering and wounding thousands and kidnapping hundreds of innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023.