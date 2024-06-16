The INS Komemiyut LSV (landing craft) arrived in Israel a short time ago and will be operationally integrated into the Israeli Navy. The LSV has finished its voyage from the port of Pascagoula in the United States and docked at the Israeli Navy Base in Haifa.

The vessel’s entrance to the State of Israel's territorial waters was accompanied by Israeli Navy vessels in a 'missing' formation, this in memory of the fallen soldiers from the ‘Swords of Iron' war.

"Today, while IDF soldiers conducted intense operations in various arenas, the Israeli Navy received a vessel with strategic importance to the State of Israel. During these historic moments, we salute our brothers in arms who fell while fulfilling their primary mission of maintaining the security of the State of Israel," Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, VADM David Saar Salama stated.

He added: "Sailors of the INS Komemiyut, today you have completed a voyage of thousands of miles. The end of the voyage is the beginning of the journey for you. Your future actions will strengthen the cooperation between the IDF branches, expand the range of military operations, and maintain the security of the State of Israel."