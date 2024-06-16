Making a sale requires a lot of work. The entire process starts by qualifying prospects and creating a list. Your job is to learn more about each person or business before engaging them. That way, you can attack their pain points and develop custom solutions.

Unfortunately, even with all this information, there is no guarantee you'll succeed. Negotiations can be excruciating, with lots of back-and-forth. To make matters worse, some prospects might have outrageous requests you can't fulfill.

Despite all these challenges, there are various ways to improve your closing rates. For example, you can use advanced tools for prospecting and communication. Extra training also comes in handy, as you’ll learn new techniques that will assist you during negotiating.

Tricks for Closing More Deals

There are lots of small (and big) things you can implement to increase your conversion rates. Here are a few tricks you should keep in mind when dealing with prospects.

Assess Roles

The entire sales prospect starts by finding key decision-makers. The last thing you want is to contact people who don't have the ability to make a purchase.

Keep in mind that prominent companies might have numerous managers, and each one of them has a purchasing capacity. In this particular case, you'd want to target departments that benefit the most from your solution. Pinpoint managers who would genuinely benefit from your product instead of offering it across the company.

Discover Pain Points

To sell anything, you need to discover prospects' pain points. Most sales fail because there isn't a good product fit, and a person simply doesn't care about what you have to offer. Analyze an individual's or company's needs and objectively assess if your solution can fulfill those needs.

It's also a good idea to modify your sales pitch so it's more suitable for these pain points. Present your product as if it was purposefully created to tackle the particular issue the prospect is facing. This would instill more confidence in a person that this solution can truly help him.

Serve as a Consultant

One of the best sales tricks is serving a prospect as a consultant. Instead of forcefully trying to push your solution, ask the potential client what are the biggest obstacles they’re facing. Work with the client to see if your product or service fits the bill and tell prospect what to expect from your solution.

Putting yourself in the role of consultant has a twofold impact. First, you can determine if your product is relevant to a user. Through careful, honest recommendations, you also build trust and authority. If done correctly, this method not only increases sales but can have a positive impact on long-term retention.

Going Through Points

Another incredible sales method is going through different points. As you approach the end of the meeting, you can review all the pain points, potential drawbacks of inactions, benefits of using suitable products, and potential solutions. During this time, you must highlight your product as one of the best ways to tackle the issue.

By going through all these things, you remind a person why your product is optimal for their needs. This type of summary further emphasizes the point and sells to prospects who are close to the finish line.

Don’t Be Lazy

The reason why many deals fall through is because the salesperson is too lazy. The truth is that most prospects won’t buy from you after the first meeting. Instead, they will need several calls to even consider your option.

A good salesperson doesn't mind following up with a prospect. They send several emails and make numerous calls during the "courting" phase. Furthermore, you should use information a potential client provided during each of these calls to provide a more customized offer.

Generate Urgency

Another common trick is creating a sense of urgency in prospects. For example, you can use limited-time offers to entice potential clients who were second-guessing themselves.

The great thing about this method is that you're not actually forcing a person's hand. Instead, you're penalizing them (in a way) for not taking any action. While the difference may be subtle, it will have a major impact on your bottom line.

Present Yourself

If you wish to sell at a high rate, you must pay attention to your clothes, mannerisms, and general tidiness. One of the most common rules in business is that people don’t want to deal with individuals who seem out of sorts. Among others, bad appearance affects their expectations and perception of the product.

Showcase Achievements

The best way to instill confidence in your prospect is by showing your accolades. However, you need to be smart when doing so as there is a thin line between confidence and arrogance.

Having an award plaque on your table or a few certificates on your walls goes a long way in persuading a client. Position them so that a person will definitely notice them. That way, you’re making a point without being too aggressive.

Offer a Trial

If you're confident in your solution, you should offer trials to potential clients. Testing an item gives prospects an opportunity to experience the product firsthand and determine whether it fits their needs. Through testing, users can mitigate purchasing risks without any drawbacks

Prepare Rebuttals

Rebuttals are the secret weapon of every savvy salesperson. By using these quick answers , you alleviate clients’ worries and show them why your solution is the right thing for them.

Create a list of potential questions and remarks a person might give you. Prepare answers in advance that will best fit their comments. It's worth mentioning that the creation of rebuttals is an empirical tactic; over time, you'll learn how people struggle with your product and what you need to address.

Pick Up the Phone

In this day and age, many salespeople make the mistake of focusing their communication on digital channels. They send endless emails to companies and single entrepreneurs hoping that some of them stick. However, as with any other business process, it’s much better to do things in person.

While you shouldn’t necessarily drive to the prospect’s office, it’s not a bad idea to pick up the phone and start a conversation. Show the potential clients that you’re a real person with a real product behind you. This might be a small thing but it will quickly build trust between you and the other party.

Conclusion