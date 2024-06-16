The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that as part of ongoing efforts by the IDF and COGAT to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards.

This is an additional step in the humanitarian aid efforts that have been conducted by the IDF and COGAT since the beginning of the war.

"The IDF will continue to support humanitarian efforts on the ground," the spokesperson stated.