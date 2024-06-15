The Kokhav Ya'ir–Tzur Yigal community on Saturday announced the death of Sergeant Itai Amar, who fell in battle in Gaza.

"The Kokhav Ya'ir-Tzur Yigal community mourns the fall of a son of the town, Itai Amar, and shares the deep sorrow of the family," an announcement read.

"Sergeant Itai Amar, age 19 from Kokhav Ya'ir-Tzur Yigal, fought in Battalion 601 in the combat engineering corps, and fell in battle in southern Gaza."

"Itai is the son of Lauren Khaldi Amar, a Council employee," the notice added.