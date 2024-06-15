IDF soldiers in Gaza
IDF soldiers in GazaIDF spokesperson

The Kokhav Ya'ir–Tzur Yigal community on Saturday announced the death of Sergeant Itai Amar, who fell in battle in Gaza.

"The Kokhav Ya'ir-Tzur Yigal community mourns the fall of a son of the town, Itai Amar, and shares the deep sorrow of the family," an announcement read.

"Sergeant Itai Amar, age 19 from Kokhav Ya'ir-Tzur Yigal, fought in Battalion 601 in the combat engineering corps, and fell in battle in southern Gaza."

"Itai is the son of Lauren Khaldi Amar, a Council employee," the notice added.