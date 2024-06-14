The US will impose sanctions on the Tzav 9 protest organization, whose activists blocked and attacked the humanitarian aid trucks on their way to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Tzav 9 has been operating for many months at the Kerem Shalom crossing and other points across the country in order to prevent the trucks from reaching their destination.

The organization emphasized after each activity that it is blocking the aid "that arrives as a gift directly into the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization - while our hostages are languishing in captivity. No aid will pass until the last of the abductees returns. We are sorry that the Israeli police are doing everything to transfer aid to Hamas terrorists. It's a shame and disgrace. This huge, well-oiled machine must be stopped."

Tzav 9 activists throughout Israel have been reporting the location of aid convoys to the rest of the organization, allowing other activists to find and block major intersections between the convoys and Gaza. The truckers have been using several different routes in an attempt to evade the organization.

The protests to block the aid shipments have been the sites of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and protesters. Several shipments of aid have been destroyed during protests by the organization. More recently, protesters have burned the trucks and attacked the drivers, leading to difficulty in finding truck drivers willing to make the trip from Jordan to Gaza.

Despite this, COGAT claims that hundreds of trucks have still been reaching Gaza on a regular basis, delivering food, water, fuel, shelters, and medical supplies.

Tzav 9, meaning Order 9, gets its name from the Section 9 draft order allowing IDF reservists to be immediately mobilized for something that is not a national state of emergency.