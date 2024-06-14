The US is holding talks with Egypt and Israel in an attempt to allow the entry of trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing ahead of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which will take place in two days.

Sources in Egypt told the newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed that the American administration is exerting pressure on Cairo to agree to open the Rafah crossing on a one-time basis, thereby retracting its demand for the withdrawal of the IDF from the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing and ending Israeli control of it.

According to the Egyptian sources, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed this proposal during his recent visit to Cairo in an attempt to ease the humanitarian distress in the Gaza Strip and use this move to advance the agreement to end the war.

It was also reported that the US is interested in allowing the passage of about a thousand aid trucks that are in Egyptian Rafah and whose entry into the Gaza Strip has been prevented by the Egyptian authorities.

The Egyptian sources noted that Cairo, in coordination with Hamas, is making considerable efforts to transfer aid to the Palestinians and to end Israeli control of the Rafah crossing to allow the free movement of patients and travelers. However, it opposes the policy of creating facts on the ground by the Israeli government, which seeks to operate the crossing under its control.

At the same time, the USA is once again pushing for more aid to be allowed in through Israel. Today, it was announced that the USA intends to sanction the Tzav 9 protest group that has been arranging groups of civilians to blockade aid trucks. Several shipments of supplies have been destroyed during such protests, and more recently, trucks have been burned and the drivers assaulted.