The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, on Wednesday held a situational assessment in Rafah.

Attending the assessment was the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen and other commanders.

MG Finkelman spoke with the troops in the field in the combat teams of the Givati, 401st and Commando Brigades and praised them for effective, precise, intelligence-based and targeted operational activity to thwart terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area.

Speaking to the troops, Finkelman said: "The plan is clear going forward. With the quality of the troops and the quality of the commanders here, we are continuing to move forward until we achieve our goals here."

"They are clear to you, you are achieving them - with many successes, by changing, learning, personal example and determination to move forward."