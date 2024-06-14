Rivka Minkowitz directs the Chabad Elon Jewish Student Center with her husband Rabbi Mendy. We hosted Rivka for an interview in Jerusalem, while she was here for a special Chabad on Campus visit to Israel.

The Chabad Elon Jewish Student Center opened its doors in December of 2015, with the goal to create a place where all Jewish students can feel at home. "Regardless of your affiliation or observance," the Minkowitz couple says, "at Chabad you will find a non-judgmental atmosphere, where being Jewish is fun."