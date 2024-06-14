The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces, a coalition that represents all of the Palestinian Arab organizations, condemned statements by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken which, according to it, blames Hamas for the failure of the ceasefire deal.

In a statement published on Thursday, The Palestinian National and Islamic Forces demanded the American administration to reassess Blinken's words which reflect full support for "murderers of children and women."

The coalition expressed total support for the Hamas delegation in the negotiations and called on the American government to pressure Israel to stop the "war of annihilation" in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror organization warned against the American post-war plan which would incorporate Arab, international, and local elements to create a new reality, retaining the "occupation" of the Gaza Strip, and disarming the Palestinian organizations.

The organization wrote in a statement that the "Palestinian people will be the ones to decide the fate of the Gaza Strip, and no one will succeed in disarming the Palestinian organizations."

According to the PFLP, Gaza will continue to be a "cemetery for invaders" and any Arab or international force will be considered an "invading force."