Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited today (Thursday) the Yamam base together with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

At the beginning of the visit, Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir held a discussion with the forum of commanders who operated and commanded the Yamam forces and the ISA in the operation to rescue the hostages from Hamas captivity in Nuseirat on Saturday.

Netanyahu said at the end of the visit: "I'm here at the Yamam base. I just met our wonderful warriors who rescued the hostages from the jaws of the enemy. Unfortunately, this heroic operation claimed the life of a warrior, commander, and a wonderful person, the late Arnon Zamora. We named the operation after him - 'Operation Arnon'."

He added: "I saw the soldiers, I saw the determination, the bravery, and the dedication to the mission in their eyes. The same bravery, the same determination, the same dedication to the mission will allow us to overcome our enemy both in the south and in the north, and return the residents safely to their homes."

Netanyahu told the Yamam soldiers, "You raised the stature of an entire nation, and you showed that we are ready to do anything to rescue our hostages. When this matter comes to a decision, when it goes from bottom to top, and finally comes up for my decision, I think about the whole chain, but in the end, I come to you. I look at you (the IDF commander) and I see if you are ready or not ready. If you have doubt, if you have hesitation. Because if there was even a hint of hesitation, this operation would not have been carried out, and that is why I come here to say in the name of an entire nation and in the name of all friends of Israel in the world, I come to say well done to you. Well done for your bravery, well done for what you have done."