Russian prosecutors announced on Thursday that they have indicted Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on espionage charges.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American son of Jewish immigrants from the Soviet Union, was arrested in March 2023 while on a reporting trip in the city of Yekaterinburg.

He, his employer, and the US government deny the Russian allegations against him, for which the Russian government has not provided evidence. The US government considers him to be wrongfully held.

Gershkovich's case will now be referred to a trial court, where, according to the Wall Street Journal, he could face a series of secret, closed-door hearings.