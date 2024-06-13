השמדת מנהרת הטרור בעזה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces from the 99th Infantry Division are operating in the corridor in central Gaza, deepening the IDF's control of the area.

Together with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, the forces destroyed a tunnel route which reached about one kilometer from the Gaza-Israel border, in the Kufr al-Dik area. The tunnel route spanned 800 meters, and was dug 30 meters underground. It contained a number of operational spaces and shock doors, and served Hamas terror operatives.

Over the past week, the Carmeli and 679 units completed operational activities in the Zeitoun and Sabra areas of Gaza.

During one operation, dozens of terrorists were eliminated, and along with 50 terror infrastructure. Other IDF forces have also been fighting in the corridor for the past week.

תיעוד מפעילות אוגדה 99 במרכז הרצועה צילום: דובר צה"ל

As part of the operations, the Carmeli forces located and destroyed launch pits which held ready-to-fire missiles in the Zeitoun neighborhood. The forces worked together with the IAF, destrying a rocket storehouse and other weapons belonging to the Hamas terror group.