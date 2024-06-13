Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has ordered the Tax Authority to deduct a sum of 130 million NIS from monies transferred to the Palestinian Authority, and transfer the funds instead to 28 families of terror victims.

Speaking to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva on Thursday morning, Smotrich said that the move is historically just.

"Following court rulings and from the funds which were deducted, which are sums which were transferred to prisoners who were involved in terror and to their families, this week I signed an order to transfer millions of shekels to the families of terror victims," he explained.

"The Palestinian Authority continues to tell the world that it is on the verge of collapse and continues paying the families of terrorists and transferring money for terror. The minimum of the minimum is to transfer compensation to the families of terror victims, from these funds. And that is what we are doing."

A source in the Finance Ministry explained that all the lawsuits which were ready, from a legal perspective, and which reached the Finance Ministry, were included in this order.