In response to the alarming surge of antisemitic incidents across Canada, the Israel Allies Foundation convened a critical gathering aimed at addressing this pressing issue.

The event, held on June 9, followed Toronto's 50,000 person strong UJA Walk With Israel march, where Jews and allies demonstrated their support for Israel against Hamas and condemned antisemitism.

Prominent leaders, including Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation Josh Reinstein, Chair of the Canadian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus MP Leslyn Lewis, Stockwell Day, Barry Zagdanski and Dr. Charles McVety, Canada Christian College alongside key figures from the Christian and Jewish communities gathered for the intimate discussion. The assembly served as a vital platform for fostering collaboration and solidarity amidst the rising tide of bigotry and hatred.

At the gathering, a resolution was signed and endorsed by Jewish and Christian leaders, vehemently denouncing the proliferation of antisemitism across Canada. Its pivotal provisions demanded action on multiple fronts: ensuring the safety of Jewish individuals from all forms of abuse, pressing for legal measures to prosecute antisemitic crimes rigorously, and standing resolutely against war crimes perpetrated by Hamas, and included a call for the unconditional release of the hostages.

Since October 7th, the surge of antisemitism around the world has been nothing short of appalling. From verbal assaults to violent protests and even gun violence, Jewish Canadians have found themselves facing an unprecedented wave of hostility, leaving them feeling isolated and vulnerable. It is imperative that they understand this surge represents a loud minority and that they are unequivocally supported by their fellow Canadians.

“At today’s gathering, Christian and Jewish Leaders committed to a united fight against antisemitism in Canada, and worked together for the peace of Israel and the return home of every hostage.” said Canadian, Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus MP Lesyln Lewis.

“We stand at a critical juncture where the rise of antisemitism threatens the very fabric of our society, and it is imperative that we take decisive action to combat this dangerous trend.” remarked Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.