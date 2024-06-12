The Israeli Foreign Ministry responded to a report by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel claiming that Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the military operations and attacks in Gaza since 7 October 2023.

"Today (12 June) a report of the Commission of Inquiry of the Human Rights Council was published in Geneva: another example of the cynical political theater called the UN and another example of the low point the organization has reached under UN Secretary-General Guterres," the Ministry wrote.

The Ministry noted that "the report was prepared by an entity born in sin, which violates the standards of the UN itself - this is the only commission of inquiry that does not have an expiration date - and whose three leaders are all biased and tainted by a distinct anti-Israeli agenda which they expressed in public statements prior to their appointment.

"The report describes an alternate reality in which decades of terrorist attacks have been erased, there are no continuous missile attacks on Israeli citizens and there isn't a democratic state defending itself against a terrorist assault."

It continued: "To add insult to injury, the report is full of false accusations and blood libels against IDF soldiers.

"Not surprising but still disappointing: in the era of Guterres at the UN, another new record of disconnect between the UN and the reality faced by democratic countries was registered today," the Foreign Ministry concluded.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel claimed on Wednesday that Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the military operations and attacks in Gaza since 7 October 2023.

The Commission says its report is based on interviews with individuals who claim to be victims and witnesses conducted remotely and during a mission to Türkiye and Egypt open-source items verified through advanced forensic analysis, hundreds of submissions, satellite imagery, and forensic medical reports.

The Commission's report accuses Israel of actions such as "starvation as a method of warfare, murder or wilful killing, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, forcible transfer, sexual violence, torture and inhuman or cruel treatment, arbitrary detention, and outrages upon personal dignity."